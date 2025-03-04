Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Candel Therapeutics (CADL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2025 – Candel Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Candel Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Candel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Candel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Candel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,303,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,512. This trade represents a 2,325.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,981.54. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,529 shares of company stock worth $313,512 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

