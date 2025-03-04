Wedbush Has Weak Estimate for Realty Income FY2025 Earnings

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Kornreich now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

NYSE:O opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 765.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

