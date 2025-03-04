Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $707,035.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,709.32. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 120,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $1,675,658.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,916. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,162,759 shares of company stock worth $18,056,448 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Weave Communications by 66.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $107,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $1,904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 139.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 1,177,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,065. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

