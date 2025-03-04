Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Weave Communications by 66.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $107,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $1,904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 139.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 1,177,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,065. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
