WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

