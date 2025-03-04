Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and traded as low as $26.35. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 78,477 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

