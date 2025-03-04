Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.83. Approximately 118,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 286,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,990,000 after buying an additional 1,051,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

