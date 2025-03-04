Versor Investments LP Takes $333,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 130,467 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.8 %

KVUE opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

