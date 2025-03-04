Versor Investments LP Takes $247,000 Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $868,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,583,853.04. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This represents a 29.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,759 shares of company stock worth $18,056,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

