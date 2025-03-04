Versor Investments LP Sells 400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

