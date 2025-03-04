Versor Investments LP Sells 1,300 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

