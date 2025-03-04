Versor Investments LP Sells 1,113 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Integer by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

