Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

