Versor Investments LP Makes New $273,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,751 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -257.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

