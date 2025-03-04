Versor Investments LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Camping World by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camping World by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Camping World by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

