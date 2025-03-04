Versor Investments LP Has $296,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,738,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.3 %

Snap-on stock opened at $333.45 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

