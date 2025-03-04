Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 5.5 %

BURL opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.