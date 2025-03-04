Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Stock Performance
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
