Venture Global, Inc.’s (NYSE:VG) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Venture Global’s (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 5th. Venture Global had issued 70,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Venture Global’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

NYSE:VG opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

