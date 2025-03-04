Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

