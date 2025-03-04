Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

