Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

