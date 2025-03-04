Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

