Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

