Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.37 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

