Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

