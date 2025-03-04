Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,904,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

