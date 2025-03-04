Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,004,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 230,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 204,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,332,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

