Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.