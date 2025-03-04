Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

