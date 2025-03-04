Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stake Reduced by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

