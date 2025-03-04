VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $90.24. 22,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,106. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

