Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.51 and last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 51468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

