US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.