US Bancorp DE Sells 436 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $13,548,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $605.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $598.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

