US Bancorp DE Sells 1,110 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $578.92 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

