US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 53.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

