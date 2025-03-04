US Bancorp DE Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 118,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

