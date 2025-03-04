University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

University Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

University Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

