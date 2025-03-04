United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNOGet Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 950,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 386,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,731.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 146.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

(Get Free Report)

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.