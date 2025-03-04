uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

uniQure stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 920,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,768. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $588,112. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

