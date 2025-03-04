Unified Investment Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

