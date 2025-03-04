Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $51,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $348.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

