U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733,754 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $136,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

