Turning Point Brands (TPB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

