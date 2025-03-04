TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) versus MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero -126.29% -170.98% -110.10% TuanChe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and TuanChe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $90.19 million 0.37 -$172.60 million ($3.30) -0.26 TuanChe $102.52 million 0.03 -$11.69 million N/A N/A

TuanChe has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TuanChe beats MoneyHero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

