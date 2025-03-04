TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,325. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,302 shares of company stock worth $1,453,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

