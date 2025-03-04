TSA Wealth Managment LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 93,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

