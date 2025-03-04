TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

