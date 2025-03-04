trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 80.2% in February

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
trivago Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 169,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,666. The company has a market capitalization of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.03.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
