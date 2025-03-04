Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.
TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGI
Institutional Trading of Triumph Group
Triumph Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.