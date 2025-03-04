Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

